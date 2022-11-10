Harwood’s boys’ soccer team had a hard-fought battle against rival Montpelier in Saturday’s D2 championships. It was a balmy, sunny November day in South Burlington and the stands were packed. The Highlanders out-shot and out-possessed the Solons but ultimately couldn’t get on the board. Montpelier came away with a 1-0 win.

In net, Liam Combs made one save for Harwood and Brio Levitt made nine saves for Montpelier. “We had a really successful and fun season,” said Harwood coach Joe Yalicki. “We improved every game and prepared to be playing in the state final. We made it there and couldn't come up with a goal. We controlled the ball and executed a game plan, but ultimately we got down a goal and couldn't earn one back.”

Congratulations to the Highlanders on a great season.