Matt Migonis is the new Harwood Union varsity boys’ ice hockey coach, according to Chris Langevin, Harwood athletic director.

“I am pleased to announce that we have offered the position of varsity boys’ ice hockey coach to Matt Migonis, and he has graciously accepted. I am excited to have someone that has been giving so much to our youth program making the next step up to strengthen our varsity program,” Langevin said. “Matt really impressed our interview committee and I’m excited to see him get to work this winter.”

Migonis is a graduate of St. Lawrence University, where he was a two-time All-American in track and field, before becoming a USAT National and world champion triathlete. Recently, he has been involved with the Harwood Youth Hockey program for five years as a coach, scheduler, and as president of the Harwood Youth Hockey board of directors.

"I'm thrilled to accept the head coaching position for the boys’ ice hockey team at Harwood Union High School. It's been a dream of mine to coach this team for several years now and I believe that with the dedication to a common goal from the players, the help and guidance of my assistant coaches, and the continued support from the community, we can make this program one of the top teams in D2 for many years to come,” Migonis said, “I'm ready to get to work and can't wait for the season to start in late November!”

The winter sports season kicks off on November 28 with practices and tryouts. Migonis’ first game as the Harwood’s boys’ ice hockey coach will be on December 10, when the Highlanders travel to play St. Johnsbury Academy, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.