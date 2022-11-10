On Saturday, November 5, the Harwood Union boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to Hard’Ack field in St. Albans to attend the Vermont Meet of Champions. The MOC brings together the top 20 teams across all divisions for a chance to run against each other head-to-head on the course that is host for UVM cross-country meets.

Based on their combined time finish at the state meet (Harwood girls, third in D2, ninth overall; Harwood boys, fifth in D 2 and 12th overall), both Harwood teams qualified for this meet.

Harwood girls saw it as a chance to improve their overall finish. “We did not run well at states, our top girl was ill and our No. 2 girl was suffering from an injury,” said coach John Kerrigan. Despite missing their No. 2, Julia Thurston, the Harwood girls finished fourth overall.

This meet also served as a class championship with the top 10 runners in each class (9-12) receiving medals in recognition of their efforts.

Senior, Charlie Flint finished 10th overall and second for Vermont seniors. Senior Maisie Franke finished 49th overall but 11th overall for seniors just missing a trip to the podium

Junior Hazel Lillis (35th overall) but ninth for Vermont juniors. Junior Rowan Clough finished 48th overall and just one step off the podium in 11th place.

Junior Piper Floyd finished 60th overall with a season best time on the St. Alban’s course.

Sophomore Heidi Haraldsen finished 21st overall and as the sixth best sophomore in the state of Vermont

Pippa Diller finished 41st overall but eighth best for freshmen in Vermont.

HARWOOD BOYS

Harwood boys also improved upon their state meet overall finish from 12th to 10th.

Indy Metcalf, 30th overall and sixth for Vermont sophomores led HU boys.

Junior Quinn Smith had his best finish of the season finishing 38th overall. Cooper Hansel battled back after a long illness-plagued season to finish 86th overall.

Sophomore Chris Cummiskey finished 49th overall and 12th among Vermont sophomores

Sophomore Lincoln Gage finished 72 overall.

Freshman Chapin Rivers finished 79th overall and 13th among Vermont freshmen. Nicky Service ran close to a personal record time finishing 87th.

“With only one junior, three sophomores and two freshmen in our top six we were outstanding. It was a great way to end the season. It appears that our best efforts have followed our greatest disappointments,” said Kerrigan

Harwood XC celebrated the season with a team banquet on Tuesday, November 8, in the HU cafeteria.