Sugarbush will open for the season on Saturday, November 19, with the Gate House quad spinning at Lincoln Peak.

Initially trails off the Gate House will include Pushover, Slow Poke and Sugarbear Road.

“We’ll see what other terrain we can get online on Saturday and into Sunday and Monday,” communications manager John Bleh said, noting that temperatures look good for snowmaking through the weekend.

The focus of snowmaking will include more trails off the Gate House and then Snowball and Spring Fling off the Valley House.

“It’s a testament to the snowmaking teams as well as the capital improvements that we’ve been able to get the mountain open so quickly. We went from nothing on Sunday night to being able to open this weekend,” Bleh said.

Sugarbush is making snow with water from its pond on the Mad River which underwent repairs and replacement of the weir this fall. Bleh said there are a few odds and ends to complete, but the pond is fully operational.

Sugarbush and Mad River Glen will host the annual Big Kicker event to celebrate the start of the ski season. It takes place at Mount Ellen Saturday night from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event features live music by The Party Crashers, a bonfire, rail jam at the bottom of Straight Shot, pizza and beer tasting (provided by Lawson’s Finest) and samples provided by CORE bar.

This year’s Big Kicker is a benefit for Coats for Kids. People are asked to bring clean unwanted yet usable winter jackets and donate. For each donation Sugarbush is offering discount coupons for meals at Rumble’s Bistro and Bar.

Community partners for the Big Kicker include: High Fives, VASS, US Forest Service, Mad River Riders, Mad River Valley Backcountry Coalition, Long Trail, Catamount Trail Association, Flying Ryan.