Harwood junior and girls’ varsity hockey captain Louisa Thomsen, Waterbury, has been named to The Burlington Free Press’s 2022 All-State girls’ hockey team. Thomsen had a phenomenal season, netting 52 goals, making her the team’s top scorer in a strong season.

"Being named to the All-State team is a really nice honor and I'm super appreciative of it,” Thomsen said. “Our season was honestly amazing and the improvement from each and every one of our skaters was incredible. We came together as a team and definitely did so much better than anyone would have thought. I'm looking forward to more spring/summer hockey and soccer and to be able to continue grinding! This season was so much fun, and I am so thankful that we had so many new skaters to join us -- it honestly completed the team."