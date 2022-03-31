On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Harwood hosted the first Lane Benoit Memorial youth wrestling tournament. 151 wrestlers from kindergarten through sixth grade participated. Springfield fifth-grader Logan Haskins took first place in the 70-pound weight class. The tournament was well-attended. The tournament honors Lane Benoit of Moretown, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60 in 2015. Benoit was a successful wrestler for Harwood Union High School and remained an enthusiastic supporter of Harwood’s wrestling program for many years. Upon his death, his family requested that donations be made in his memory to support the Harwood wrestling program.