Those running for office had to submit petitions to do so by January 30 in advance of Town Meeting voting on March 7, 2023.

In Moretown select board chair Tom Martin is seeking reelection to a one-year term on the board, board member Don Wexler is also seeking reelection to a one-year term. Robin Campbell is seeking election to a three-year term on the board.

In Waitsfield, Christine Sullivan is seeking reelection to a two-year term on the select board. She is currently chair. Board member Brian Shupe, vice-chair, is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the board.

Luke Youmell, current chair of the Warren Select Board is seeking reelection to a two-year term, and board member Devin Kline Corrigan is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the board.

Duxbury Select Board member Jamison Irving is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the board and Ann Harvey is seeking election to a one-year term on the board.

Fayston elects its town officials from the floor of Town Meeting and elects only its school board representatives by Australian ballot.

Eight of the 14 seats on the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board are up for election at Town Meeting.

Longtime board member Christine Sullivan, Waitsfield, is stepping down. Waitsfield zoning administrator JB Weir is running for that three-year seat. Two incumbents from Waterbury are running for reelection. Vice chair Kelley Hackett is running for a one-year term and Jake Pitman, who joined the board in fall 2022, is running for a three-year term.

Both Duxbury incumbents are also running for reelection to their three-year seats. Cindy Senning is running for a three-year term and Life LeGeros is running for a two-year term.

Lisa Mason, Moretown, will not be seeking reelection. Ben Clark is running for that three-year seat. Fayston representatives Kim Laidlaw and Mike Bishop are not running for reelection and no one has filed to run for either seat. Fayston voters will have to write in candidate(s) for one- and two-year terms.

