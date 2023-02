A cell tower lease that had been sold to Viridi Wireless LLC to be used by Verizon on the DeFreest farm in Warren, was sold on December 22, 2022, to John Egan, Warren, of Warren Vistas, LLC. Viridi LLC, of Delaware, purchased the lease from the Marlene DeFreest Revocable Trust on August 24, 2021. Verizon notified Warren of its intent to seek permits for a 140-foot tower last fall but did not follow through with subsequent meetings with the town.

