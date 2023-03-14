Twenty-three percent (269) of Duxbury’s 1,169 registered voters cast Australian ballots in Town Meeting Day voting this week, the highest voter turnout in The Valley.

Voters approved a budget of $1,086,960, 219 to 38 and approved adding $30,000 to fund the pavement escrow, 207 to 42.

Voters changed the term of constable and second constable from one year to two years and changed the term of the delinquent tax collector from one year to three years.

Daniel Senning was elected moderator, Ann Harvey received 98 write-in votes for a one-year select board seat, prevailing over Patrick Zachery. Jamison Irving was reelected to a three-year term on the select board and Alan Quackenbush was elected to a three-year term as lister.

There were 32 write-in votes cast for the town’s budget committee; however, no single candidate got the required 12 votes to be elected. Jessica Engels was elected to a three-year term on the cemetery commission and Elliott McElroy was elected to fill the remaining two years of a three-year term on that commission. Dwight Day was elected to fill the final year of a three-year term on that commission as well.

Town clerk Maureen Harvey was elected to a one-year term as delinquent tax collector. Nathan Isham was elected first constable. There were 29 write-votes cast for second constable, but no one received the 12 votes required to be elected.

Cindy Senning was reelected to a three-year term on the Harwood Unified Union School District Board and Life Legeros was elected to fill the final two years of a three-year seat on that board.