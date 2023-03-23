Pride Weekend at Sugarbush kicks off March 31 with a welcome party and cocktails at the Black Sheep Bar, located in the Sugar Lodge. That night there will be an a la carte Allyn’s Lodge dinner where people can hike or ride the new Cabin Cat up to the lodge. There will be a five-course meal served, followed by the ski back down to the base by headlamp. This event must be booked ahead of time.

Advertisement

On Saturday, April 1, everyone is invited for a day chock full of events. At 10 a.m. there will be a guided Meet the Mountain Tour offered. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Vendor Village and Craft Fair to peruse local and handmade goods. Starting at 1:30 p.m. there’s the Pride Parade with après followed immediately by the Catwalk Contest. Both will be DJ’d.

That evening, the celebrations continue with live music and après good times at Castlerock Pub. Stick around after for a comedy show starting at 6:30 p.m. featuring LGBTQ comedians, Kendall Farrell, Bailey Pope, Vicki Ferentinos, and Dan Frank. End the evening with a night of Karaoke at Castlerock Pub hosted by drag queen, Emoji Nightmare.

On Sunday, April 2, there will be a Drag Brunch at Rumble’s Bistro and Bar to end off Pride Weekend right at 11 a.m. Emoji Nightmare will lead the two-hour brunch entertainment with four other queens by their side. Reservations are required.

All weekend, Emoji Nightmare will be the host and MC of many of the events. It will be a weekend full of skiing, dancing, celebrating and more.

Sugarbush has worked with Vermont Pride Center to establish its first Pride Weekend Event. For more information on the events, booking, or making reservations visit the Pride Weekend Event Page: https://www.sugarbush.com/things-to-do/events-calendar/pride-weekend-2023