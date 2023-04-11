The Fayston Elementary School parent-teacher organization has launched a multi-prong effort to raise funds to purchase new playground equipment for student and community use. The fundraiser includes sponsorship opportunities, a calendar raffle, and an online auction.

Businesses, individuals, and families can earn a spot for their name and/or logo on a permanent commemorative plaque to be located prominently near the new playground by becoming a sponsor at the silver ($500) or gold ($1,500) level. The PTO is also accepting donations of any amount toward the purchase and installation of the new equipment.

In addition to sponsorships and cash donations, the PTO is selling tickets for their “Every Day in May” calendar raffle. Tickets are $10 each and will earn people an entry into a drawing every day in May for 31 prizes each worth at least $50. For every $50 in tickets purchased, people will earn an entry into the grand prize drawing for a 2023-24 Mad River Glen season pass.

Finally, an online auction went live on Monday, April 3, and will continue through the end of May. Auction items include overnight stays, ski passes, ski and bike gear, pony lessons, glassblowing classes, all natural skin care products, massages, tickets to sporting events, original artwork, and much more.

“The pandemic brought so many new families to our area, our little school is thriving and the kids really need an updated playground,” said principal Celia Guggemos. “I am grateful to the PTO for spearheading this effort and for the community for their support and generosity.”

Raffle tickets may be purchased Friday or Saturday afternoons outside of Mehuron’s Supermarket, by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by visiting https://bit.ly/42thppm.

The auction may be accessed at https://faystonelementaryschool.betterworld.org/auctions/playground-fundraiser. For more information, please call (802) 496-3636 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.