The Waitsfield Planning Commission and its consultants from the SE Group will present the results of a Waitsfield Vibrant Village Open House to the community next week.

All of the planning commission’s April 18 meeting will be dedicated to discussing the open house. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The open house, held in March, asked participants to use sticky dots to indicate support for several major initiatives aimed at modernizing Waitsfield’s zoning to foster infill development, encourage walkability and pedestrian safety, and encourage housing development.

At that open house, residents used green sticky dots and non-residents used blue sticky dots to mark the oversize posters showing concepts and the built environment of Irasville and the commercial and residential areas of Waitsfield Village.

Based on the placement of the sticky dots, there is strong support increasing the number of stories allowed in Irasville as well as encouraging housing in third stories. The same held true for the concepts showing Waitsfield Village; there was strong support for increasing maximum building heights and increasing the number of dwelling units allowed, including multi-family structures.

Waitsfield zoning administrator JB Weir said that the town’s consultants would be bringing hard proposals to next week’s debriefing in terms of which existing bylaws are to be amended or modified.

That meeting takes place at the Waitsfield town office for those who want to attend in person and those who want to attend by Zoom can find that link on the planning commission’s agenda on the town website.