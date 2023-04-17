Residents of Golf Course Road in Warren have expressed concerns about the state of the road, specifically the amount of materials and water running off into driveways and properties and the impact on the trees along the road.

In a letter to the select board prior to its April 11 meeting, residents stated, “We are here with an urgent request that the remaining unpaved portion of Golf Course Road be either paved or rebuilt. This 3/10-mile stretch from the Cahilly property (1497 Golf Course Road) to Chalet Mont Vert (formerly Beaver Pond Inn) is one of the most scenic rural roads in The Valley. It is lined by maple trees and during most of the year the road is covered by a beautiful canopy of leaves. The trees and the canopy will soon be lost due to the improper maintenance of the road.” At the meeting, select board members noted they did not believe the condition of the road was due to improper maintenance but may be a result of other factors, such as changing weather patterns. They said that they would need to consult with experts and do a site visit to determine the best course of action.

“We appreciate the efforts of the town road crew to keep our road clear during the winter and mud season; however, we strongly believe that this road needs to be properly rebuilt, removing years of fill or it needs to be paved,” the letter continued. “A proper rebuilding or paving of this stretch of Golf Course Road will: Better preserve the trees and the beautiful tree canopy; protect the treasured West Hill Sugar Orchard; ensure the road is more passable during mud season; and lower the road so that water does not runoff and sit in the driveway and roads of the east side of Golf Course Road.”

Select board member Bob Ackland clarified that the state assesses the town’s roads and prioritizes roads to repair or rebuild. He added, “That road will never be paved. That’s not an option. It’s ledge, that won’t solve it.”

“We presented to the board exactly one year ago with the same issues,” the letter said. “Our concern was noted, and we then met with Andrew Bombard, road foreman, and Megan Moffroid, Warren tree warden, on Golf Course Road to go over said concerns. The positive is that Cindi Jones was able to secure a Canopy Grant from the state that the town supplemented. A total of $13,000 is available to plant a number of new, but young, maples. However, we have seen no improvement in the condition of the road, and it continues to deteriorate.”

Town administrator Cindi Hartshorn Jones wrote in an email that the town received a Tree Canopy Grant of $5,000 to go towards the total project cost of $13,000. At the April 11 meeting, tree warden Megan Moffoid said that 10 red maples will be planted, though they won’t go in for at least another month. She invited residents to join her in staking where the trees will be planted.

The letter provided to the select board, which was signed by 20 residents, noted, “Maple trees continue to be lost. Excessive amounts of material (sand, salt, etc.) continue to be piled on the road. The results are that the trunks and roots of many of the trees are being choked and the sediment runs and collects in pools on the West Hill Sugar Orchard property. Maple trees continue to be damaged and scared (sic) by plows that hit them. Sections of the road continue to be widened to over 30+ feet, particularly onto the scenic West Hill Sugar Orchard property and the Drake property across from Johnson Road. The road height continues to increase due to all the material continually being spread on it. All of the driveways on the east side of Golf Course Road have huge depressions that are continually filled with water and in two cases flow extensively onto the properties. Deep culverts continue to be dug on the east side injuring and exposing many of the tree roots.”

One resident of Golf Course Road noted that a culvert along the road had previously been draining the water and sediment but now, material is piling up. “We’ll have the road crew look at the culvert that’s not working. That’s easy to do,” select board vice chair Andy Cunningham said.

“We understand your concerns. We want to take a look at it,” select board chair Luke Youmell said. “We need an expert opinion and a site visit. We’ll be in touch.”