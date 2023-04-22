With last week’s warm weather, five community volunteers, along with two UVM interns and Curt Lindberg and Bob Cook of the Waitsfield Conservation Commission, began work on knotweed management in Waitsfield’s first Knot Thursday at the Lareau swim hole on April 13. Those interested in volunteering to help manage the invasive species along the Waitsfield portions of the Mad River should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to join the email list to learn where the group will meet each Thursday throughout the spring/summer months. Warren Conservation Commissioner Jito Coleman said that Warren plans to begin its weekly community knotweed management days, mostly likely on Wednesdays, right after Memorial Day. Those interested in learning more and volunteering can email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

This year, the Fayston Conservation Commission will join in the efforts to manage knotweed in The Valley. “We plan to have some community days for volunteers to work alongside the interns in Fayston (dates to be determined in coordination with Waitsfield and Warren) and are coordinating with interested residents who'd like to adopt specific knotweed sites to manage,” Andrea Henderson said in an email. “As Fayston is currently mapping knotweed infestations to identify priority sites, we've created a Fayston VT Knotweed project on iNaturalist at https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/fayston-vt-knotweed-program. We are encouraging individuals to download the iNaturalist app (https://www.inaturalist.org/), and post observations of knotweed (dead stalks and/or new growth). Anyone interested in knotweed can reach out to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information about how to get involved and to sign up for updates about Fayston's initiatives.”