Share MRV was the recipient of Lawson's Finest Liquids Sunshine Fund for the first two weeks of April and organizers thanked Lawson's for the opportunity and also thanked all who donated. This year, the group has some big plans for this growing season, including the addition of a new garden manager, increased educational gardening opportunities, and more. People in the community who have ideas and comments about making sure everyone in the community has access to fresh, healthy food can reach out via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

