The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing have announced the winners for the 2023/24 Vermont Signature Events program.

2023/24 Vermont Signature Events is the Mad River Valley's Mad Marathon, Mad Half and Relays event on July 9, 2023.

The Vermont Signature Events program helps events to gain exposure and prominence. Signature Events are awarded annually and celebrate the diversity of experiences Vermonters and visitors alike can enjoy in the Green Mountain State.

According to the chamber, these signature events offer experiences that fuel the Vermont visitor economy. Each year, 13 million visitors contribute $3.2 billion in spending and support over 30,000 jobs totaling 10% of Vermont’s workforce.