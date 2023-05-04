The theme for the 74th Warren Fourth of July parade will be “The Sounds of Freedom.” Floats are encouraged to incorporate the theme, but are not required to do so.

The 74th annual parade will be led by the Harwood Union music program educators, past and present. Retiring music educators Chris Rivers and Bruce Sklar will be feted at the Mad River Valley Rotary’s Person of the Year dinner later this month, and a delegation led by Rivers will lead the parade as Grand Marshals.

There are still sponsorship opportunities for any businesses, organizations or individuals who may like to support this annual summer highlight. Contact Susan Klein at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to offer sponsorship or Buddy Badge support. Every sponsorship and contribution help to offset the expenses of the day’s events.

Stay abreast of parade updates at www.Warren4thofJuly.com or on Facebook at Warren4thofJuly. The Warren Fourth of July parade and festivities are produced by the Mad River Valley Rotary Club.