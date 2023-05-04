The Mountain Gardeners are having the perennials plant sale June 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Slow Road, near Shaw’s, in Waitsfield. Organizers are happy to offer this event again after missing two out of three of the last years due to COVID (2020) and the Asian jumping worm (2022). They are dealing with the Asian jumping worm issue by bare-rooting, cleaning and repotting every plant.

Advertisement

Members meet Tuesday and Thursday mornings during May to pot the plants, all of which have been grown locally, either from member gardens or from donations.

One of their sources for plants is a group Dig and Divide program where members of the club will come and take excess plants from local gardens.

“Please email me if you want to schedule a dig or need more information. One limitation is that we need the color(s) of whatever we take,” said spokesperson Stephanie Venema. Her email is: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

“We sold out in 2021, more or less by 11:30 so we invite you to stop by as soon as you finish at the Farmers Market. Prices begin at $6 or four for $20 with specials up to $25 each. Each plant is labeled with its common and Latin name as well as flower color. Membership information and one of the chairs will be at the checkout table to answer questions about becoming a member.