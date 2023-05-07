Couples Club, Inc. and the Mad River Valley Little League have announced a joint public fundraising effort to build a new backstop at the River Baseball Diamond at Couples Field. The new backstop will be named in honor of the late Michael Kingsbury, who was instrumental in bringing Little League Baseball to the Mad River Valley and who served for several years as president of Couples Club.

The current backstop was constructed decades ago and does not meet today’s standards, particularly in its height. Foul balls flying over the backstop have become problematic for the Mad River Valley Bocce League, with bocce players occasionally being hit by balls while competing at the adjacent bocce court. On one occasion, a bocce player required medical attention, reported Couples Club president Pat Travers.

Couples Club and Little League have set a fundraising goal of $25,000 to replace the aging backstop. A little over half of that amount has been raised privately so far. It is hoped that residents of the Mad River Valley will step up to the plate and donate the remaining funds needed to get this important project completed in memory of Michael Kingsbury.

Couples Club will be managing the collection of donations for this fundraising effort. Tax deductible donations to Couples Club may be made online, through Pay Pal, at the following link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=APJ7CTAAZ2A9E

Checks will also be accepted for this effort. Checks may be made out to Couples Club, Inc., and mailed to Couples Club, P.O. Box 344, Waitsfield, VT 05673.

For more information on this community fundraiser, contact Travers, at (802) 496-6877, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.