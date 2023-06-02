Deco Restaurant at Hostel Tevere offering breakfast and lunch

Deco Restaurant at Hostel Tevere in Warren is now offering breakfast and lunch Thursday through Sunday. Owner Ryan Donnelly said breakfast and lunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along with dinner.

“A lot of people said they’d like us to do breakfast again and we got a chef who said he’d like to do breakfast which gives us this opportunity,” said Donnelly who is the dinner chef. The new chef is Pete Bass who has worked at Toast and Eggs as well as the Pitcher Inn.

Donnelly said that in the coming weeks, new menu items will be added along with breakfast cocktails and mocktails.

Advertisement

Mad River Valley Rotary social gathering – Let’s Get Social

Come join the women of Mad River Valley Rotary as they celebrate summer and service to The Valley. Want to learn more about Rotary, who its members and what they do? Come join and learn more at Emily’s Bar and Bistro for drinks and appetizers on Thursday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Event is sponsored by the Women of Rotary and all are welcome.

Announcing Mad River Mentoring

Mad River Mentoring, a new organization to serve the Mad River Valley community, is supported by MRV Open Hearth and serves to match youth, ages 8 to 18, with caring adults trained as mentors.

Youth and mentors will be part of the community, living, working and/or attending school in the Mad River Community.

The organization began as an idea at an Open Hearth discussion in 2020. It is presently led by Susan Colgan, a Fayston resident and an active advisory board member. The organization has support from MENTOR Vermont, a Burlington-based statewide 501(c)(3).

For more information about how to apply to be a mentor, visit madrivermentoring.org. To apply for a mentee application, families should contact the school in their town of residence for an application referral. In addition, Mad River Mentoring is currently looking for a program coordinator. Interested persons should visit the web site for contact information.