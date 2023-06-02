Robinson is a native of Warren and brings a background in environmental studies with a focus in geology to the planning district and is passionate about helping to build a welcoming community that stewards and protects the Mad River Valley’s natural resources and environmental integrity, planning district executive director Joshua Schwartz reported.

His professional background includes work for geotechnical engineering firms throughout western North Carolina, where he developed an interest in hydrology, as well as environmental remediation and land conservation.

“Sam and is excited to have the opportunity to work in the Mad River Valley helping to promote and support the values, community, and natural resources of this wonderful state he is grateful to call home. Sam’s immediate responsibilities as community planner are administering MRVPD’s data program, supporting the efforts of the MRV Rural Resource Commission, implementing the Boyce Hill Education Project, and providing organizational communication activities.

Robinson graduated from Harwood Union in 2014 and he holds a BS in environmental studies with a focus in earth science from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He graduated in 2018. He lives in Warren with his partner Moxie Craig.