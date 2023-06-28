The Warren Select Board is planning to construct a permanent pavilion structure for community use in spring 2024. “This is being built as a community resource for picnicking, reading, accessing Wi-Fi and small events. This will also be a structure (replacing the tent), for the library to use for after-school activities, story hours, and Warren Library sponsored programs,” town treasurer Dayna Lisaius said in an email. Other potential uses include concerts and performances, church services and fundraisers and other community events, potentially including movie nights and other gatherings. The intent is to use the structure for many community purposes.

Plans for the pavilion are still in early stages. Ellen Strauss of Sanford and Strauss Architects is helping with drawings for the pavilion and Taylor Corrigan of Corrigan and Klein Artisan Builders presented a preliminary design to the town, though the design has not yet been finalized. The preliminary design includes benches on four out of the six sides of the structure with the other two sides open and roughly 13 feet in height. That is not yet set in stone. The town will put the structure out to bid.

The select board voted at its June 13 meeting to keep the cost of the pavilion to $60,000, which is accounted for by $20,000 to be crowd sourced and $40,000 to be matched by the state’s Better Places grant, which the town has applied for. Additionally, Corrigan and Klein Artisan Builders will donate approximately $40,000 for the structure and an additional $10,000 is to be donated from other local builders.

At the June 13 meeting, the select board approved the planning commission’s recommendation to site the pavilion at the north apex of the town green, which was approved by the select board 3-0 with two members abstaining.