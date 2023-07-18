Now in it’s third year of existence the stewardMRV program has changed the way its founders view success. Last year at this time the program coordinator walked all the sites assigned to stewardMRV and the results prompted a change in philosophy from "how much" to "how little" garbage they were seeing. Tom Spencer, that same coordinator, is excited to report that when he visited all the locations this week, he witnessed even less garbage than last year. He said; “It was amazing how clean every single location was, many were spotless.” He then opined, “Have we successfully enhanced the ethos of stewardship throughout The Valley?” Evidence is showing that stewardMRV is working.

One major goal of the program is to build an ethos of stewardship throughout the community. The stewardMRV program has garnered attention and accolades throughout The Valley, and the state, helping spread the word about the mission and further educate the community. Are organizers seeing success in building this ethos? Has it helped create a stronger sense of stewardship within the Mad River Valley? Are more people pitching in and joining that commitment to stewardship? "It sure does seem to be the case. The stewardMRV program has worked with several of the local schools to teach kids about stewardship and its importance. They believe that they will bring these values home and introduce them to their whole family. Efforts have also been highlighted on several news and media outlets that helped to spread awareness about the program," Spencer said.

“Creating a community with an ethos of stewardship involves fostering a sense of responsibility, care, and active participation among community members,” noted Spencer, explaining that stewardship emphasizes the sustainable and responsible management of the Mad River Valley's amazing natural resources for the benefit of the present and future generations. Site stewards leading by example is one of the keys to successfully building an ethos. StewardMRV helps to demonstrate stewardship behaviors and practices and inspired others to embrace sustainable practices in their own lives, he pointed out.

"Stewardship is not just a concept but a way of life. We are facing an unprecedented challenge — an onslaught of pollution and waste that threatens the delicate balance of our ecosystems. The time has come for us to rise as environmental stewards, to reclaim the well-being of our surroundings and to protect the beauty and abundance of nature for generations to come. Tom and the entire stewardMRV team challenge everyone to be part of the solution and to become the change we wish to see in the world. By taking a stand against garbage, we can make a tangible difference, right in our own communities. It starts with a simple act — picking up garbage. Imagine a world where every citizen commits to devoting a small portion of their time to cleaning up their surroundings," added Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director Eric Friedman, one of the founders of the program.

The program is funded by the towns of Waitsfield, Warren and Fayston, along with the chamber of commerce.