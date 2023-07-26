Village Grocery adopting Capitol Grounds for August fundraising

Troy Kingsbury, at the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, was wondering how Valley businesses could help the businesses in nearby communities that were flooded last week and he came up with the idea of having local businesses adopt a flooded business and raise funds for that business during August.

"Typically, our Giving Gas station funds go to nonprofits each month, but it can be a powerful tool to motivate others to just do a little something to support local causes. Then I thought, why not, for the month of August, adopt a business impacted by the flood and fundraise for them. Since we already have a relationship with 802 Coffee (Capitol Grounds), we're going to donate our pennies per gallon Giving Gas funds to them for August," Kingsbury explained.

Rather than the typical penny per gallon that the business donates through the monthly program, Kingsbury plans to double it and will also have a donation jug set up inside if people want to donate spare change or more.

"The Mad River Valley is the center of Vermont -- the heart of Vermont if you will, it is time for us to show what we are made of," he added.

Coffee kiosk opens

Karen Sauter of KS Coffee in Fayston, has opened a coffee kiosk in the parking lot of Valley Meade in Waitsfield. She is open Wednesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon, throughout the summer.