Lulu Kalman, Waitsfield, of Slim Pickins Foods, and Lisa Mason, Moretown, of Fiddleheads Cuisine, collaborated to create a local vegan meal to-go to raise funds for flood relief in central Vermont. Together, they raised approximately $2,000, which Kalman said will likely support Capstone Community Action in Barre and local farmers and agriculture recovery.

The meal, comprised of Thai summer veggie curry with rice noodles, fresh local slaw, and Tahini almond cookies by The Goose Chase, was available for pick-up Saturday, July 22. They sold out all 50 two-person meals quickly. The pair put the word out on social media and Front Porch Forum Monday and sold out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Kalman and Mason received product donations from Bear Roots Farm, Pete's Greens, Hunger Mountain Coop, Green Mountain Harvest, and served cookies from Goose Chase Cake Design. The meal was entirely local and organic.

Kalman said the community’s response to the project was “deeply enthusiastic” and she and Mason are hoping to do it again. “It's heartbreaking and clear that the need will go on and on,” she said.