East Warren Road resident Robin Brackett provided this picture of the East Warren Road closure and culvert replacement. The road has been closed since July 10. One lane of the East Warren Road will be open for runners on Saturday, August 12, for the 100-on-100 Relay but that’s it for now. Waitsfield town administrator Annie Decker-Dell’Isola said the hope/plan is to have one lane open for cars starting next week, and both lanes by school start. The rain has been delaying the project a lot and she will have a more detailed update in the next few days.