Michael Cambrea returns to Mad River Massage

Michael Cambrea, LMT, is back at Mad River Massage, offering his experience with care for chronic pain and injuries once again. Cambrea started with Mad River Massage in 2015 before taking a sabbatical in May 2022.

Cambrea is a licensed massage therapist who is also a certified Rolfer. He has 25 years of experience in body work and chronic pain management. He works on chronic back pain, neck and shoulder tension, sports injuries, post-operative recovery, muscle strains and sprains, joint pain and stiffness, sciatica, fibromyalgia, arthritis pain and more. Visit www.madrivermassage.com to book an appointment.

Madbush Falls Restaurant is open

Madbush Falls Restaurant opened last week and saw a steady stream of diners from late last week through the weekend. The restaurant is part of Madbush Lodge in Waitsfield which also features Riders Outpost, a bike gear and repair shop as well as rooms (coming soon) in the lodge and lodging in tent platforms on site. Visit madbushfalls.com for more information.