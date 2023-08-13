The Warren Fourth of July parade is the biggest event of the year in the Mad River Valley. Susan Klein, the Mad River Valley Rotarian who managed the celebration estimates 3,800-4,100 people attended this year’s festivities in the village and at Brooks Field. It was a sunny, hot day and revelers danced to tunes emanating from The Warren Store porch and took a dip in the river below the store. Floats promoted reading banned books and Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch made appearances, while Congresswoman Becca Balint handed out dog treats.

But there were a few hiccups this year, too, in the parade’s 74th year. The cost of having police present went up $1,200, which was unanticipated, bringing the parade slightly over budget, and there was a last-minute change in food vendors. At an August 8 Warren Select Board hearing, Klein told that board that George Dorsey, owner of The Warren Store wanted the store’s vendors on The Warren Store property, eliminating space for other vendors. Klein had to disinvite three vendors due to having no space for them. She told the board that she made a mistake by placing one vendor on the corner by the post office, not realizing it was private property. Thus, food options in the village were limited this year compared to previous years.

At the August 8 meeting, the Warren Select Board discussed with Klein the possibility of relocating the food vendors and after-parade street dance to town-owned property on the town green. The plan is to continue post-parade family-friendly festivities at Brooks Field behind the school. Klein said this would allow the town to reopen the street earlier and reduce the town’s insurance costs.

“We’re trying to move everything we host onto town properties,” said select board chair Luke Youmell. No final decisions on potential changes have yet been made. Klein asked that the select board decide on whether to move vendors or make any other changes before winter for planning purposes.