This year, the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) received 13 grant applications seeking a total of $58,153 in funding. In addition to operating the grant program, MRVRD continues to manage Mad River Park and lead other initiatives like Conservation Recreation Visioning, a component of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation and Economic Collaborative grant (VOREC). The MRVRD will spend $49,023 on grants in 2024, up from $45,400 awarded in 2023. MRVRD owns and operates Mad River Park and continues to focus on projects that will promote community vitality, physical fitness, appreciation for the outdoors and a high quality of life in The Valley, reported rec district director Laura Arnesen. The MRVRD board meets with leaders from organizations that are applying, reviews applications and awards grants to advance new initiatives, support essential maintenance, and continue funding programs and facilities that are vital to community recreation.

MRVRD is awarding these recreation grants for 2024:

Bill Koch League (BKL) was awarded $3,000 to support the purchase of equipment.

Couples Club was awarded $3,300 for mowing and maintenance of Couples Field.

Fayston PTO was awarded $4,700 for an outside basketball hoop.

Harwood Youth Basketball was awarded $5,000 for equipment.

Mad River Little League was awarded $5,000 for safety and facility improvements.

Mad River Path was awarded $4,000 for signs to change the behavior of dog owners.

Mad River Ridge Runners was awarded $3,185 for safety equipment ($815), purchase of new track belt ($1,370) and frame welding ($1,000).

Mad River Co-Ed Softball was awarded $3,500 for clay and field maintenance.

Mad Valley Sports (the nonprofit hosting the Mad Marathon, Mad Half and Relays) was awarded $5,000 for sponsorship of the event.

Seniors in the Sunshine, a program sponsored by Evergreen Place, was awarded $483 for raised beds, seeds, and gardening equipment.

Skatium was awarded $4,070 toward materials and ice quality improvements.

Warren Recreation Committee was awarded $2,785 to build a cover for portalets at Brooks Field.

Warren Skatepark was awarded $5,000 for materials.

Annual support from Waitsfield, Warren and Fayston provides crucial funding for recreation programs, fields, and trails. To learn more about the MRVRD and the Recreation Grant Program, visit mrvrd.org or contact Arnesen, MRVRD executive director, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The MRVRD is hosting a Community Learning Session, Thursday, December 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Players Theater. Two regional experts, Gus Goodwin, senior conservation planner for the Vermont Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, and Drew Pollakp-Bruce, president of the National Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals will present.