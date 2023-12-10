Andrew McNealus, a Green Mountain Valley School graduate, was appointed to a three-year term on the Fayston Planning Commission by the town select board at the end of November.

Advertisement

McNealus, in a September 29 letter to the board, expressed his interest in serving on the commission, explaining that after working in Burlington and Stowe, he and his wife had been able to return to Fayston.

“I recently returned to Fayston in August of this year after four years away pursuing my career as a ski coach for the University of Vermont in Burlington and then Stowe. I was raised in Woodstock and attended Middlebury College, but The Valley has always been home to me. I attended GMVS from 2004 to 2009 and worked there from 2013 to 2016 and again from 2017 to 2019. My wife, Hazel Brewster, and I now live on Airport Road with our dog Luna,” McNealus wrote.

Currently, McNealus is working for Delta Properties in Burlington where he manages a real estate portfolio of 12 buildings in Chittenden County. His work involves analyzing real estate investments, managing tenants, construction project management, and financial reporting.

“Through this work, I have gained an appreciation for planning and zoning regulations, and how they affect developers, owners, tenants, and the community. I believe there is an urgent need for thoughtful planning as Vermont continues to grow and change. Balancing the needs of individuals, businesses, community members, and the natural environment has never been more complicated and important,” he wrote.

In appointing McNealus to the planning commission, the select board pointed out that there are still at least one and possibly two vacancies on the commission as commissioner Jim Dunkersloot has submitted his resignation and commissioner Pete Ludlow is stepping down next month.