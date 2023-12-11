Pierce and Davis receive liquor license permits for Scrag and Roe

Caleb Pierce and Nathan Davis received liquor license permits from the Waitsfield Select Board this week for Scrag and Roe, a small-shared plates restaurant they will be opening at 40 Bridge Street, formerly home to Peasant Restaurant and briefly this summer, The Great Eddy.

The partners told the select board that they have over 40 years of combined front and back of the house restaurant experience.

Dr. Ebert joins River’s Edge Integrative Medicine

Dr. James Ebert is joining River’s Edge Integrative Medicine in Warren where he will be providing telehealth sick visit coverage for the practice a few days a week.

Ebert trained in emergency medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago with additional postdoctoral training in internal medicine and psychiatry at Dartmouth Medical Center. During his 30-plus year professional career, he has provided patient care in many hospital systems throughout the Midwest as well as New England. He has special interests in rural medicine, travel medicine and virtual care delivery.

Fiddleheads offers pop-up takeout

Fiddleheads Cuisine, Moretown, is offering a pop-up takeout on Friday, December 15. The meal includes Thai Lemongrass stir-fry of rainbow vegetables in a Coconut Curry Broth and Ginger Coconut Rice with Napa Slaw in a Mango Lime dressing and pick-up options include Moretown, Waitsfield, Waterbury and Montpelier. Find out more at fiddleheadscuisine.com