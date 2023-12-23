Local women named to Emerge Vermont 2024 class

Emerge Vermont, which recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, has selected its 2024 class. This year’s chosen group of 18 future political leaders hails from all parts of the Green Mountain State and from diverse backgrounds, and spans the spectrum of races, sexual orientation, socioeconomic levels, and professional experiences. It includes three Waterbury residents: Agnes Barsalow, Jaimie Martin, and Eliza Novick-Smith.

Emerge Vermont was founded in 2013 by former Governor Madeleine Kunin. It has equipped 189 women with the skills needed to bring change to their communities. Sixty-eight percent of alums have gone on to run for political office or been appointed to local boards or commissions, and of those who have gone on to run for an elected position, 56% have won. Forty-two Emerge Vermont-trained women currently serve in the Legislature, and Vermont’s first woman U.S. Representative, Becca Balint, is an Emerge Vermont alum, as are Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and Attorney General Charity Clark. To learn more about Emerge Vermont and its training programs for Democratic women, visit https://vt.emergeamerica.org.

Kelaher attends Florida conference

Michelle Kelaher, owner of Afterglow on Main, Waitsfield, attended the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, October 15-17, 2023.

This event is a premier education event, focusing on classes related to esthetics, cosmetics and spa treatments. There are new offerings to come at Afterglow on Main, including an in-house makeup line to accompany the in-house Phoenix hair care line. For appointments or more information, call or text 802.503.(GLOW) 4569.