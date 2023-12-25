Dorothy Peck, music director at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ, is retiring after serving the church's music ministry for 40 years. Peck has also filled almost every role or duty in the church during that time - most of those positions more than once. A celebration of her faithful, dedicated service to the church and the wider community will be held both during the Worship Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2024, and will continue with a reception in her honor at the Village Meeting House downstairs in the church after worship (around 11:15 a.m.). All are welcome. Both of these events will also be Zoomed. For more information, or to get the Zoom link, contact Rev. Mark D. Wilson, Pastor, at 802-496-3065 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit the church's website at waitsfieldchurch.org.

