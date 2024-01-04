Welcome to this year’s edition of The Valley Reporter’s annual tribute to all the four-legged creatures who keep their humans entertained, safe and soothed, as well as those who care for rescue, adopt, foster, and do what they can to improve their lives.

This year’s issue features a death-bed - or beyond- missive from Catnisse Friedman, Moretown, whose strident objections to a dog-only issue led to the first inclusion of cats in 2022. This year’s issue includes a fascinating feature about Fayston resident Jay Gauthier who is blind, and his long relationships with guide dogs plus details about how those relationships work. Also included are updates from several Waitsfield-based rescues, including For the Love of Dogs Vermont and Golden Huggs Rescue.

Additionally, Zari Sadri, Warren and Brian Carton, Warren, share details about their work with their pets Charlotte (Sadri’s golden retriever) and Bam Bam, (Carten’s English Mastiff) as therapy dogs in local schools, nursing homes, emergency rooms and beyond. And don’t miss the update from another locally founded and managed nonprofit PAWSitive Pantry which sources and provides thousands upon thousands of pounds of pet food in Central Vermont, Massachusetts and beyond.

No one likes to think about losing their pets, but end of life care is a fact of life and Dr. Erika Bruner was interviewed about in-home euthanasia, the process, the benefits and more details.

Finally, this year’s issue features so many pictures of beloved pets as well as those who have crossed the rainbow bridge.