Last week Sugarbush Resort entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire neighboring Paradise Provisions. The deal is expected to close this week. Once complete the store will then be open for a half day on Monday, January 29, and close Tuesday, January 30, and Wednesday, January 31, for light maintenance before reopening the following day.

Paradise was most recently owned by Arik Keller, who purchased the business in the summer of 2018 and expanded the store’s grocery and food service business over the next five years. Eventually, as Keller started spending less time in The Valley, he began talking to Sugarbush about the idea of buying Paradise. Over the past year the two sides continued discussions, eventually culminating with a letter of intent back in late November.

“We are excited to have such an iconic Mad River Valley business joining the Sugarbush family,” said John Hammond, president of Sugarbush Resort. “Arik and the Paradise team did an excellent job elevating the store and expanding its operations. We look forward to continuing to offer a wide range of products for our guests.”

Operations for Paradise Provisions are expected to continue as normal for the foreseeable future. In line with the rest of Sugarbush’s outlets, Paradise will now become a cashless business. All employees at Paradise will receive the full suite of benefits that comes with Sugarbush employment including skiing privileges, paid sick time, discounts in retail, dining, and summer activities, and onsite child care among many others.

For more information visit www.sugarbush.com.