Ward’s Mechanical expands services

Ward’s Mechanical is offering new electrical services to customers in the Mad River Valley area. Some of electrical services will include, but are not limited to, new home construction, service upgrades, panel swaps, EV chargers, whole house and portable generators, low voltage, general residential contracting, indoor/outdoor lighting, animation controls, and troubleshooting.

"We are thrilled to be launching our electrical division and to be able to offer our services to customers in the Mad River Valley area. "We believe that our innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction will set us apart from the competition, and we look forward to helping our customers with all of their electrical needs,” said owner Brian Jenkins.

To learn more about Ward’s Electrical and the services they offer, visit our Wardsvt.com or call 802-496-6022 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Lawson’s Finest Liquids records strong growth

Lawson’s Finest Liquids celebrated a record year in 2023. The brewery’s milestones over the last year include major achievements for community, innovation, quality, and the expansion of its mission-led leadership team. The Sunshine-makers launched new products, including a new year-round brew Hazy Rays; introduced new packaging formats while maintaining a singular commitment to cold storage; completed construction of an on-site solar array, continuing an ongoing investment in solar and renewable energy; reached over $2 million donated to nonprofit organizations since 2018; achieved B Corp Certification; announced the addition of the team’s first hired chief executive officer, Adeline Druart; and earned multiple industry awards including a Brewery of the Year title.

“In the 15 years since our founding, from Sean brewing in his backyard to where we are today as a leading craft brewery, we have always kept true to our commitment in building strong communities of people, delivering the finest, fresh beer and protecting the environment that makes what we do possible,” said Druart.

Madsonian Museum hosts first annual design award open house

The Madsonian Museum hosts its first annual design awards on Sunday, January 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Eight design awards will be presented honoring unique, artistic, and lasting designs. The award will be presented at the museum along with a discussion on design and its impacts. Admission is free and refreshments will be available.

The awards go to: