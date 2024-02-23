Randy Brittingham is resigning as Waitsfield town treasurer and grant administrator. He started the job in January 2023, replacing longtime treasurer Sandy Gallup.

Brittingham said while he has thoroughly enjoyed his time in The Valley and with the town, he was resigning to spend more time with his family out of state. He will be leaving at the end of May. He and his dogs Chloe and Leo have been regular fixtures in the town office since he began working.

“I’m tremendously grateful for the opportunity to serve Waitsfield and my choice to vacate this position is not a reflection of any animosity or consternation toward the town, select board, or town staff,” Brittingham wrote in his resignation letter to the board.

“I’m trying to be very intentional with my timing to minimize the impact to the town to the extent I can. I hope my extended notice provides ample time to search for a replacement and allow me to do adequate preparation for a smooth transition. Leaving at the end of May will allow me to collect the last installment of taxes, make our end of year transfers, and balance all accounts before the last month of the fiscal year,” he noted.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as the treasurer of Waitsfield and to be a member of this great community and I wish you and the town all the best in the future,” he added.

Brittingham is returning to Missouri where his family is located. He spent 10 years on active duty with the Air Force after college. Brittingham was stationed in Burlington while on active duty in 2019, prior to COVID. He is a snowboarder who moved to The Valley (Fayston) in the spring of 2020.

He worked as a contracting officer while with the Air Force, acting as a business advisor for the Air Force. His work entailed leading acquisitions of everything from minor weapons systems to electing to hang up the uniform after a successful 10-year career, Brittingham wanted to remain in the Mad River Valley and saw the opportunity to work with the town of Waitsfield.

He’s an avid recreationist whose hobbies include hiking, snowboarding, mountain biking, and golf. After leaving the military in February of 2022, he successfully thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail, hiking nearly 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine.