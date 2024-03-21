Documentary celebrates Mad River Glen’s 75th season

This new short documentary celebrates the 75th season of the Mad River Glen Cooperative ski area in Fayston, Vermont. In 1988, filmmaker Rick Moulton released his first short film about the ski area, "Spirit of a Classic.” His new film focuses on the most recent 35 years of Mad River Glen's history using new interviews and archival footage and taking a deeper look at what makes the ski area unique. The film airs at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier on Sunday, April 7, at 6 p.m.

Mad River Glen was founded in 1949 by Roland Palmedo and then sold by Betsy Pratt in 1995 to a group of cooperative skiers who intended to keep the ski area away from corporate investors. Her forward-thinking decision has kept Mad River Glen’s ownership in the hands of the people who love it. The cooperative, with the support of Stark Mountain Foundation, has preserved the rustic, laid-back character, low skier density, natural terrain, and friendly atmosphere that gives the ski area its charm.



Filmmaker Rick Moulton interviews Brian Aust.

This 85-minute showing at the Savoy Theater will include a short film by Stark Mountain Foundation (the sponsor) and the 1988 film “Spirit of a Classic.” Burlington filmmaker Rick Moulton will introduce and be available to answer audience questions after the three short films.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students, members, and veterans, and children 12 and under are free.

https://savoytheater.com/movies/stark-mountain-foundation-presents-mad-river-glen-a-75-year-fellowship-of-skiers/

MacLaren assumes leadership as new ALP board chair

Peter MacLaren, owner of West Hill House B&B in Warren, is the new chair of the Association of Lodging Professionals (ALP). The passing of the baton took place on March 2, 2024, during ALP board of directors meeting, where E Scot Fuller-Beatty, The Bold Collaboration, handed over the reins to MacLaren

In response to this transition, Sarah Gazi, CEO of the Association of Lodging Professionals, expressed gratitude for Fuller-Beatty’s stewardship while voicing confidence in MacLaren’s ability to steer ALP towards continued success. She remarked, “While we will miss Scot’s leadership, we are confident that Peter is the right man for the job. His calm demeanor, critical thinking, and ability to see the bigger picture will be just what ALP needs to face the current challenges and any that may lie ahead.”

MacLaren's journey with ALP has been marked by dedication and service. Having joined the ALP board in 2022, he has held various pivotal roles, including secretary and vice chair. Additionally, his contributions extended to ommittees such as the executive committee and finance committee, as well as having chaired the CEO search committee, where his insights have been invaluable.

Beyond his professional commitments, MacLaren and his wife Susan, have owned and managed the West Hill House B&B since 2006. Prior to his venture into innkeeping, Peter carved out a 35-year career in the telecommunications sector.

Rotary grant supports Mad River Path Adventures

MRV Rotary Club awarded $8,000 to Mad River Path for the purchase of canoes and equipment for the Adventure Camps. Five Prospector-15 canoes are being made for the Mad River Path by Esquif Canoe in Frampton, Quebec. Esquif is supporting the development of MRP Adventures by offering a generous discount. Canoes need a trailer, and Batten Kill Valley Outdoors has offered a great deal on a used canoe trailer. The grant will also support the purchase of life jackets from Salus Marine in Ontario and paddles from the Northwest River Supplies in Idaho.



Rotary supports canoes for the Mad River Path

Canoes and equipment will be made available on loan to the residents of Mad River Valley through the Equipment Lending Library, the new initiative of Friends of the Mad River and Mad River Path beginning mid-August 2024.

"Thank you MRV Rotary for helping kids explore Vermont waterways, and develop outdoor skills and appreciation for the environment,” path association executive director Misha Golfman said.

Summer camp registration is now open: https://madriverpath.org/