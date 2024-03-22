Waitsfield has received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) and the Preservation Trust of Vermont (PTV) to support the town’s community wastewater project as part of the Small Grants for Smart Growth special round of funding. This collaborative grant aimed to support flood-impacted communities in building resilience within their historic centers.

Waitsfield is in the midst of an ongoing initiative to establish a municipal wastewater system for both the historic Waitsfield Village and Irasville. According to VNRC and PTV the Small Grant award will help the town engage community members and communicate the significance of wastewater infrastructure to enhance both public and environmental health, including its ability to safeguard water quality, alleviate the financial burdens associated with replacing septic systems, and allow for expanded residential and commercial use within Waitsfield’s village centers.

“A thoughtfully planned municipal wastewater system is critical to achieving smart growth development and flood resilience,” said Kati Gallagher, Sustainable Communities program director at VNRC. “The Waitsfield Community Wastewater Project will provide opportunities for infill development, while also mitigating flood impacts on existing septic systems located within flood plains and river corridors.”

Waitsfield intends to leverage the $5,000 grant to maximize public engagement and ensure that residents are well-informed and involved. The communications and outreach plan includes the development of a webpage, design and distribution of informational materials, social media, public meetings, door-knocking, interviews with local media outlets, and educational videos.

"By prioritizing smart growth principles and equitable community engagement, Waitsfield sets an important example for enhancing climate resilience while preserving the integrity of our historic village centers,” said Ben Doyle, president of PTV

VNRC and PTV look forward to seeing the successful implementation of the wastewater system in Waitsfield and its potential to inspire communities across Vermont.

Small Grants for Smart Growth, launched in 2018, provides seed money for community-based initiatives related to smart growth, encompassing advocacy for better land use; advancing transportation choice; supporting housing choice and affordability; promoting downtown or village revitalization; promoting conservation of natural resources; and more.

Applications for a flood resilience Small Grant up to $5,000 are due April 26, 2024; applications for a general Small Grant up to $2,500 are open year-round, on a rolling basis. Learn more at https://vnrc.org/small-grants-for-smart-growth/.

This special round of Small Grants for Smart Growth is made possible with the support of the Preservation Trust of Vermont, and Beth Humstone, co-founder of the Vermont Forum on Sprawl and former VNRC board chair, and her son, Chris Gignoux.