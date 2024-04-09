MRV Women in Business to meet April 9

The MRV Chamber’s MRV Women in Business group will meet on Tuesday, April 9, at the Mad River Exchange (formerly Alpino Vino). The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. RSVP if you plan to attend by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The meeting will start off with 30 minutes to mingle followed by the speaker program. This month’s speaker will be Deniz Šehović, the founder of GirlsGuide.Co, a personal/professional development platform for women focused on money and manifestation. With over a decade of marketing experience working with international, national and local brands – she now teaches purpose-driven women to become deeply aligned with abundance as a business coach in Burlington.

The MRV Women in Business group meets every other month throughout the year, generally on Tuesday or Wednesday evenings. Speakers are often invited to present at the meetings.

The Mad River Valley Women in Business group is a network of women business leaders in the community who have come together to unite, support, connect and grow. The group began in 2021 in the midst of big changes in the local economy. There was a surge of new businesses starting, an influx of people moving into the community exacerbating an already difficult housing market, existing establishments were turning over and chamber membership was growing. There is a strong desire within the MRV Chamber’s leadership to develop and support a vehicle for women to work together to support one another, access information and resources, achieve business goals and promote the greater good in the MRV.

MRVPD launches annual wellness survey

The Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD) will launch its 2024 well-being survey in late April or early May. This initiative helps gather qualitative insights, enriching local planning efforts to complement the quantitative data presented in the planning district’s annual data report. Now in its third year, the MRV Wellbeing Survey is meant to reveal with a better understanding of how the MRV’s people, environment, and local economy are doing. The survey is part of a broader project to make community-level data more relevant, accessible, and usable (the “MRV Community Dashboard”); by asking residents directly how they’re doing, the survey can fill in some of the gaps and provide new information that complements traditional metrics. The result is an unprecedented community resource that strengthens community capital, resilience, and transparency by providing insight on more subjective topics such as “social connectedness,” “education and culture,” and “material well-being,” which are critical to individual and community health but are not measured through traditional data sources.