Mad Mingle at Lawson’s

On Tuesday, May 7 Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield will host the next Mad Mingle Chamber Mixer. The mingle will take place in their Tap Room beginning at 5:30 pm. This will be an opportunity to connect with your local business colleagues, meet Lawson’s Finest’s recently hired CEO Adeline Druart, and to learn more about what is happening in the business community as the summer season approaches. There will beverages along with some light apps served. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if planning to attend.

SunCommon to plant 1,200 trees in Mad River Valley

SunCommon, Waterbury an iSun company and Certified B Corporation, will host its fifth annual day of community service in partnership with the Friends of the Mad River and longtime partner, Friends of the Winooski River. Participating employees will aim to plant more than 1,200 trees to support clean and healthy rivers. Since 2019, SunCommon employees have planted more than 8,000 trees in Vermont. The tree planting takes place Friday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with people gathering at 609 Dickerson Road in Moretown. According to SunCommon spokesperson Alexandra Tursi, “the native trees and shrubs of Vermont play a vital role in the landscape, encouraging biodiversity and habitat conservation, stormwater management, and resilience against the impacts of climate change. Planting trees also helps to restore the river and surrounding area to a healthier condition,” she said.

SunCommon offers employees 20 hours of paid community service and advocacy time annually through its Community Service and Action Program. “Empowering employees to engage in changemaking within the communities it serves is one way of delivering on its mission to use business as a force for good,” Tursi said.

Rec District wants to Improve bike safety