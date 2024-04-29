The Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD) invites the residents of Warren, Waitsfield, and Fayston to voice their opinions in the third annual Mad River Valley Community Wellbeing Survey. This survey aims to capture the nuances of life in The Valley that traditional quantitative data sources often miss, such as satisfaction with life, psychological wellbeing, personal health, and more. Available until June 6, local anonymous feedback will help influence positive change in the Mad River Valley.

As some are aware, each year, the MRVPD produces a data report that tracks a broad range of quantitative data, focusing on trends relating to population, housing, economics, the environment, town infrastructure, and much more. Within each section, the report explores the long-term changes that have occurred and provides an opportunity to reflect on what these changes may mean for the community.

“While that Mad River Valley Annual Data Report tells us a lot about who we are and how we are doing, it doesn’t tell the full story; that is where the Mad River Valley Community Wellbeing Survey (Wellbeing Survey) comes in,” explained MRVPD community planner Sam Robinson.

“The Wellbeing Survey goes beyond the traditionally measured metrics to explore more subjective areas of community wellbeing. By directly asking residents about their experiences in the community, the survey fills gaps and provides new insights that complement traditional metrics, particularly on critical yet hard-to-measure aspects, such as social connectedness, for example,” Robinson pointed out.

Each response to the Wellbeing Survey plays a vital role in shaping the future of the Mad River Valley. The survey results will be included on the Mad River Valley Community Dashboard, providing a transparent overview of the community’s health and progress.

The survey is designed to be user-friendly and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Participation is voluntary, and all responses are kept anonymous and confidential to ensure privacy.

“We are excited to see how the insights from this year’s survey can help us move forward as a community. Every voice matters, and we encourage every resident of the Mad River Valley to participate. This is a great chance to help make a positive change in the Mad River Valley,” Robinson added.

To fill out the survey, visit:

https://bit.ly/2024-wellbeing-survey