American Flatbread hosts benefit bake for Weber family

American Flatbread will be hosting a benefit bake on Friday, June 7, for the family of Rosetta ‘Zetty’ Weber from 4 to 9 p.m. Five dollars from every flatbread sold will be donated. Zetty tragically lost her life in an accident on April 11, 2024.

"We are rallying together to support Zetty's family, husband Parker and daughter Bridger (age 3), during this incredibly difficult time,” explained Alison Duckworth, general manager at American Flatbread.

GMVS junior program announces leadership change

Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS), Fayston, announces a transition in the leadership of its junior race program. Program director Lorant Gudasz and assistant director Sally Utter are pursuing new opportunities.

Utter 1987, has dedicated her career to instilling a love of skiing in young athletes. "Her vision and leadership have made GMVS a leader among development clubs nationwide. Her influence extends beyond the slopes, helping shape compassionate and resilient individuals. GMVS is grateful for her years of service and she will be greatly missed,” said head of school Tracy Keller.

Lorant Gudasz, who has worked alongside Sally for the past three years while also supporting GMVS's strength and conditioning program, will be returning to Mt. Mansfield Academy.

"His passion and enthusiasm will be greatly missed, and we wish him continued success at MMA,” Keller noted.

Megan Mikell will be stepping into the role of junior program director. Mikell, a longstanding member of the GMVS coaching staff, has 15 years of experience working in many positions, including with U14 and U16 athletes, and coaching the boys’ soccer team.

"Her extensive experience, exceptional skills, and unwavering commitment make her the ideal leader for this new chapter. Megan loves working with kids, excels at connecting with them, and inspires them to reach their full potential, all while wholeheartedly believing in GMVS,” Keller said.

“Megan’s strengths in communication, scheduling, and delegation have been instrumental in the smooth operation of our programs,” states Jeff Lackie, GMVS alpine program director. “Her ability to clearly articulate goals and expectations ensures that everyone is aligned and working towards common objectives. As a master scheduler, Megan efficiently manages time and resources, fostering a collaborative environment where all team members can contribute their strengths. Her willingness to tackle challenging tasks and her advocacy for coach education have driven significant advancements at GMVS.”

For more information about the GMVS Junior Race Program, go to www.gmvs.org Registration for the 2024-2025 season is expected to open by mid-June.

The GMVS Junior Program offers six days of training a week, which starts in early December and runs through the end of March. Athletes are exposed to the positive aspects of competition, the value of setting and pursuing goals, and the benefits of hard work. With age-appropriate programming focused on skill development and race technique in an environment that takes advantage of the world-class terrain at Sugarbush Resort, the program includes a healthy combination of free-skiing and gate training.

As is typical each year, GMVS will be seeking coaches for the junior race program. Those with a background in ski racing and a passion for coaching young racers are encouraged to email Mikell ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) with a letter of interest and resume.

Habitat for Humanity to open a Restore in Waterbury

Waterbury will soon open its first ReStore.

The store will be owned and operated by Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity. According to store manager Harold Blake, its grand opening is scheduled for June 7. The nonprofit has brought one full-time position, one part-time position, and will bring one additional part-time position to the area.

The new store will be located at 149 South Main Street in Waterbury in the former Kinney Drug location next to Subway. It features approximately 3,500 square feet of retail space and is already stocked with a mixture of appliances, furniture, and home decor as Habitat for Humanity’s principal aim is to serve its community’s home needs.

According to Blake, selecting the Waterbury site was the end of a nine-month search throughout Washington County. “We loved that it was right on the main road,” he said. “It’s a great spot to meet the community’s needs.”

Though the nonprofit only brings three paid positions to the area, it will host several volunteers throughout the work week. “They volunteer their time, and that’s what makes the store operate,” Blake said.

“Donations and proceeds from the ReStore help fund CV Habitat’s home-building projects,” said executive director Zachariah Watson. Watson further said, “The cost of construction has almost doubled in the last three to four years. Profits from the ReStore will help us expand our capacity to provide housing for income sensitive Vermonters in need of better housing.” The organization aims to build three houses per year in the area.

CV Habitat’s houses are sold to low-income families with a 0% interest mortgage or a zero equivalent mortgage. However, families must demonstrate the ability to repay their mortgage -- and must also put sweat equity into the construction of their home. “It can be emotional,” Watson said. “An affordable home is really, really life-changing for our partner homeowners.”

According to Watson, construction volunteers can help throughout all phases of the build process with no experience necessary. Habitat for Humanity supplies instruction, materials, and tools for all its projects. He added that many volunteers come to learn trade skills that can be applied to their own home renovations.

The ReStore in Waterbury will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.