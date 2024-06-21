Candice White, who announced her candidacy for Vermont House of Representatives, Washington-2 District last month, is conducting a listening tour this month. She hopes to meet with business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and residents in the county to better understand their challenges and visions for the future. She will be scheduling a morning hike at a local trailhead, as well as a local-business visit each week for the next four weeks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. She plans to begin with a hike up Mad River Glen to Stark’s Nest on Tuesday, June 25, at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting (if lightning possible, no hike). She plans to visit the Mad Taco in Waitsfield on Wednesday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. Those interested are invited to attend, and asked to reach out via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . White also welcomes invitations for alternative meet-ups.

Anyone interested in volunteering, sharing an idea or concern, or wishing to make a campaign donation, are invited to reach out via email or mail. White’s campaign mailing address is: Candice White for Vermont, P.O. Box 1351, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673.