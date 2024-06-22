The Mad River Valley Rotary, this year’s producer of the 75th annual Warren Fourth of July parade has tied up all the loose ends of this event celebrating independence enhanced by the theme of “State of the Union.” Floats and marchers simply show up at South Main Street, below the Covered Bridge Road by 9 a.m. Enter from South Main Street, south of Lincoln Gap Road.

Donations toward offsetting the considerable expenses incurred are welcome at: https://bit.ly/3il9OVf Choose Utility/Other and use 7/4/24 as the parcel number and the donation will go directly to the income side of the event ledger.

Plenty of Port-o-lets and local food will be available in both Warren Village and Brooks Field. While the village will be a no alcohol zone, there will be a designated beer garden at Brooks Field sponsored by Toast and Eggs.

Melanie Showacre and KidVentures will lead the fun for kids of all ages at Brooks Field, following the parade. Phineas Gage will provide live music at Brooks Field, while Toast and Eggs pour Lawson’s Finest.

In the village, food vendors, including new addition “Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream,” will serve tasty treats while Jewel House hits the porch of The Warren Store with some high-energy street dancing tunes once the parade has finished.

Offsite parking is free at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak, with First Student buses departing continuously from the ski area’s parking lot to Warren Village and back with rides free to all. Buses will run until 4 p.m.

Donations taken at the gates to town benefit the event, with a small percentage going to the nonprofit group working the three gates. Make a donation, receive a Buddy Badge and look for the matching number in the crowds. Once found, take that new buddy and head for the gazebo in the center of town to claim a pair of matching prizes while they last. Prizes totaling nearly $5,000 have been donated by Mad River Valley merchants.

Main Street in Warren Village closes from the Route 100 north entrance to Fuller Hill Road at 8:30 a.m. sharp, as does Brook Road, from School Road to Main Street. There is access to parking along the perimeter of Brooks Field when approaching from East Warren Road. Obey No Parking signs. Walk to the village via the short path behind Warren School.

Join Grand Marshal Joshua Schwartz as he kicks off the 10 a.m. parade. Bring neighbors, friends, and visitors to this year’s July Fourth parade. Fireworks at Sugarbush Resort at dark.

www. Warren4thofJuly.com or info@warren4thofjuly.