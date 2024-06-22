Dr. Roy Hadden at Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield reached out to The Valley Reporter to let pet owners know that the rules for taking pets out of the country and returning have changed.

Hadden said that those thinking about traveling outside the U.S. with a dog this summer or camping in Canada, or taking their dog to a family reunion in northern Michigan and thinking about taking the northern route need to understand the new regs.

Prior to this time, every other country except Canada and Mexico required an International Health Certificate signed by an accredited veterinarian and then endorsed by a Federal USDA veterinarian. Crossing the border to and from Canada and Mexico, however, only required a current rabies certificate issued by the accredited veterinarian who administered the vaccination.

All this changes as of August 1, 2024. As of that date, all dogs entering or returning to the United States will require additional documentation.

Highlights of the changes are:

1: Dogs must be over six months old and be current on rabies vaccination status.

2: Dogs must be vaccinated at least 30 days prior to entrance if it is the first vaccination. Puppies must be at least 84 days old at time of vaccination.

3: Microchips: An international (ISO) microchip number must be included on the rabies certificate. This microchip can be implanted before, or at the time of the rabies vaccination. It can’t be implanted then added to a previously administered vaccination certificate.

4. An official / endorsed USDA rabies certificate is required. This is not the rabies certificate that people receive at their dog’s annual exam or at a rabies clinic. This is an electronic certificate that must be filled out by a USDA accredited veterinarian, then filed and endorsed by a federal USDA veterinarian.

“Full disclosure here: Up until 20 or so years ago, every state had a USDA federal endorsement veterinarian. Vermont’s was in Montpelier. Budget cuts changed that and then there was one USDA vet for all New England. That all changed this year. There is now one federal vet in Raleigh, NC, for the entire East Coast and Southeast,” Hadden said.

Additionally, there is a new CDC dog import form, a separate form that the owner needs to fill out two to 10 days prior to entry-re-entry into the U.S. This form will apparently not be available until July 15, 2024, Hadden said.

To be concise: A quick “rabies shot” at the vet and the standard computer-generated Rabies Certificate will no longer be accepted at the border. If all the applicable forms are not correct or complete, they will be denied at the endorsement level prolonging the process.

Additional information may be found on the CDC website, searching “bringing dogs into the U.S.” or “DogBot.” Those who plan to travel internationally with their dog are encouraged to contact their vet directly.

Some other considerations:

Certificate of U.S.-issued rabies vaccination -- This certificate is available exclusively in VEHCS (Veterinary Export Health Certification System) and proves that the rabies vaccination was administered in the U.S. Upon submission, the USDA will review and endorse the certificate before returning it electronically via VEHCS.

What happens if the rabies vaccination expires before the return date? If the rabies vaccination is set to expire before the return date, it is recommended to boost the pet’s vaccination in the U.S. before departure. When applicable, ensure the new vaccination complies with the destination country’s requirements, such as a 21-day waiting period.

What About the CDC dog import form? The pet owner, not the accredited veterinarian, must complete this form. Pet owners should complete this free online form 2-10 days before arrival. However, it can be completed right before travel, even in line at the border crossing with an internet connection. The form will be available on the CDC Import website by July 15, 2024.