Charges: Possession of a destructive device, Possession and use of explosives, Unlawful trespass, Reckless endangerment.

Detective Vienna Gildea reports: Vermont State Police on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, issued a citation to 47-year-old Joseph Heim of Fayston on multiple charges arising from an explosion last week that injured him and another man in a field off Phen Basin Road.

According to the findings of VSP’s investigation, Heim and Abdulbary Sirajuddin, 22, of Fayston were setting off homemade explosive devices similar to M-80 fireworks at about 9 p.m. June 18 when one of the devices exploded in Sirajuddin’s hand. The explosion resulted in serious injuries to both men. Subsequent investigation by state police detectives discovered evidence of explosives being manufactured in Heim’s home on Farm Road in Fayston.

Heim was treated for his injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and has since been discharged. Sirajuddin continues to undergo treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Heim was cited into court on four charges: possession of a destructive device; possession and use of explosives; unlawful trespass; and reckless endangerment. His arraignment is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

The Vermont State Police has worked closely with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office on this matter.

The investigation is being led by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and remains active and ongoing. The case has involved members of VSP’s Bomb Squad, Underwater Recovery Team and Field Force Division; the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team; and assistance from the FBI. Police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators to call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Heim’s arraignment. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which two men were injured by an explosive device in the town of Fayston. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in an outdoor area along Phen Basin Road. One injured man was transported by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and the other was brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Their names are being withheld at this point in the investigation.

The exact nature and circumstances surrounding this incident are under active investigation by various units within VSP, including the Bomb Squad, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will provide updates as the investigation progresses.