One of the most anticipated days of the year is right around the corner and neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet nor hail (nor the Flood of 1998) will stop the 75th running of the Warren Fourth of July parade and street party next Thursday.

This year the theme is State of the Nation, and the parade will be led by grand marshal Joshua Schwartz, executive director of the Mad River Valley Planning District.

Here’s a timeline and some other details for the big event.

8 a.m.: Vendors must have arrived in Warren preparing for setup. Brooks Field vendors may set up the night before.

8 a.m.: First Student school buses begin running from Lincoln Peak (Sugarbush) until 4 p.m. Pick up after the parade is at Covered Bridge Road and Route 100. There are no other satellite parking areas. People are urged to board buses early rather than wait until the last minute.

8 a.m.: Buddy Badges go on sale for $1 entry fee donation at each gate into town and a chance to win a prize for spotting the matching number. All proceeds collected go to support the event, so donations over $1 are welcome. If you didn’t get a badge at the gate, find Parade Wrangler Susan Klein roaming Main Street selling badges. Dozens of pairs of prizes have been donated by generous residents and business owners, to which we are indebted.

8:30 a.m.: Main Street, Warren, closed to vehicles at north Main Street entrance to the intersection of south Main Street and Covered Bridge Road, intersection of Brook Road and School Road to Main Street and the intersection of Fuller Hill and Main Street. Only emergency and pre-authorized traffic will be allowed through.

Parking for individuals with disabilities will be at municipal building and at the grist stone/commuter parking area. Handicap parking placard must be clearly displayed. Arrive before 8:30 a.m.

Parking on roads accessing Warren Village will be limited to one side only to allow access for emergency vehicles. Satellite parking is at Sugarbush where there is a free shuttle.

8:30 a.m.- 9 a.m.: Floats should arrive by this time, entering the village from South Main Street and Route 100 (not Covered Bridge Road) and line up in the order they arrive or are assigned. Floats and marchers do not need to register; simply show up.

9:30 a.m.: WDEV broadcasts live on 96.1 FM from the porch of the Pitcher Inn. MRVTV broadcasts filming for Youtube and Channel 44.

10 a.m.: The cannon blast signals the start of the parade from the south end of Main Street by covered bridge moving north on Main Street, turning right on Brook Road toward Warren School. Floats may park at town garage on School Road.

11:15 a.m.: Parade winds down, Colin Holter, Eli Leppla, and their band “Jewel House” warm up on the porch of The Warren Store and the street dance begins once crowds are disbursed. Alcohol is not allowed in the village.

11:30: Take the Warren Village Path from Brook Road to the elementary school for kids' activities at the school (Brooks Field) led by KidVentures with music by Phineas Gage. Listen to the tunes and enjoy refreshments as Toast and Eggs sells Lawson’s Finest beer in the designated beer garden. Food vendors begin serving food.

Concurrently, Sugarbush is also offering a full day of post-parade mountain activities including games, free scenic lift rides, a rubber ducky drop, caricature artist and more.

3 p.m.: Warren Village and Brooks Field activities wind down, streets reopen.

4 p.m.: First Student shuttle bus ends its free shuttle service to Lincoln Peak.

6 p.m.: Activities continue at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak for the evening.

9:15 +/-: Fireworks at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak.

Of note from organizers:

Street cleanup is done by Cindy Barry.

Parade announcers are Doug Bergstein and Alison Duckworth.

Float patrol is Karl Klein.

Head Judge Handler is Karen Anderson.

Sponsors this year include Warren, Lawson’s Finest, Waitsfield and Champlain Telecom, Sugarbush Resort, Mad River Glen, Jamieson Insurance, rk miles, Casella Waste, WDEV Radio Vermont, Nancy and Jesse Mobley.

The parade is produced by Mad River Valley Rotary Club, under the volunteer hand of Susan Klein, Fayston, and Ben Olds, Waterbury.