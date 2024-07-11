Main Menu

 Images form the aftermath of Tropical Storm Beryl

 

 

Flood photos from July 11 2024
Moretown Common Road.

Photo: Barbara Egan

Moretown Common Road.

Photo: Barbara Egan

Bottom of German Flats Road at the intersection of Route 17.

Photo: Lisa Loomis

Moretown Mountain road.

Photo: Diana Costello

Dunbar Hill in Fayston.

Photo: Karen Winhold

Duxbury

Photo: Ames Robb

Moretown.

Photo: Emily Pizzale

Lower Center Fayston Road.

Photo: Laurie Spaulding

North Fayston Road

Photo: Karen Winhold

North Fayston Road at Dunbar Hill

Photo: Susan Klein

Route 17 in Fayston near Old Mansfield Road.

Photo: Annemarie Furey

Route 17 in Fayston.

Photo: Annemarie Furey

Route 100 at the intersection of Ward Hill near harwood Union High School.

Photo: Chrissy Gagne Rivers

Route 100 at Ward Hill, road collapse.

Photo: Kate Finley Woodruff

This photo from Andy Yager shows how the rains have washed out beneath roads and you may not know what is under you.

Photo: Andy Yager

A top and side view in Moretown showing how what you see from above may not show the whole picture.

Photo: Emily Pizzale

 