Flooding from Tropical Storm Beryl Images form the aftermath of Tropical Storm Beryl Flood photos from July 11 2024 Moretown Common Road. Photo: Barbara Egan Flood photos from July 11 2024 Moretown Common Road. Photo: Barbara Egan Flood photos from July 11 2024 Bottom of German Flats Road at the intersection of Route 17. Photo: Lisa Loomis Flood photos from July 11 2024 Moretown Mountain road. Photo: Diana Costello Flood photos from July 11 2024 Dunbar Hill in Fayston. Photo: Karen Winhold Flood photos from July 11 2024 Duxbury Photo: Ames Robb Flood photos from July 11 2024 Moretown. Photo: Emily Pizzale Flood photos from July 11 2024 Lower Center Fayston Road. Photo: Laurie Spaulding Flood photos from July 11 2024 North Fayston Road Photo: Karen Winhold Flood photos from July 11 2024 North Fayston Road at Dunbar Hill Photo: Susan Klein Flood photos from July 11 2024 Route 17 in Fayston near Old Mansfield Road. Photo: Annemarie Furey Flood photos from July 11 2024 Route 17 in Fayston. Photo: Annemarie Furey Flood photos from July 11 2024 Route 100 at the intersection of Ward Hill near harwood Union High School. Photo: Chrissy Gagne Rivers Flood photos from July 11 2024 Route 100 at Ward Hill, road collapse. Photo: Kate Finley Woodruff andy yagerThis photo from Andy Yager shows how the rains have washed out beneath roads and you may not know what is under you. Photo: Andy Yager moretown-by-emily-pizzaleA top and side view in Moretown showing how what you see from above may not show the whole picture. Photo: Emily Pizzale