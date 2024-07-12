Under sunny skies with plenty of breezes, Warren Fourth of July celebrants made the most of the opportunity to celebrate the parade theme of ‘State of the Nation’ as well as the street dance, Brook Field, Sugarbush’s free lift rides, more music, more festivities, and fireworks.

The parade got underway as planned shortly after 10 a.m. led by grand marshal Joshua Schwartz of the Mad River Valley Planning District, ushering in folks from many Valley organizations that work together. “Stronger Together” read their banner.

Perennial favorite U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders I-Vermont received the requisite and regular cheers from the crowd that never tires of Vermont’s independent, socialist senator.

There were lots of musical floats and multiple bands this year which added length and volume to the show, much to the delight of those assembled on the streets. And water! There was a lot of water reaching the crowds via a variety of super-soakers. Some found it amusing, others less so.

Parade MCs were Doug Bergstein and Alison Duckworth, with Sugarbush communications manager John Bleh hosting the livestream for Mad River Valley Television. Those who missed the parade can watch it here: https://mrvtv.com/885619-2/

Judges included Karen Anderson, Fayston; Kari Dolan, Waitsfield; Bob Meany, Warren; and Victoria Crowne. Granville.

After 17 (or 18) years, this was Fayston Rotarian Susan Klein’s last year wrangling and managing the event. Starting in 2006 or 2007, she’s overseen all aspects of the event, navigating Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, a global pandemic, ownership changes in Warren Village and myriad other challenges to present the event.

Here’s what the judges had to say about this year’s floats.

Grand Marshals: Josh Schwartz joined by a host of Valley Organizations.

Best on Theme: Prickly Herd -- Get Your Head Out of the Sand.

Best in Show: Valley State of Mind w/ Sicky.

Best Song Medley: The Grift.

Best Dance Routine: Act 150 w/ Librarians of the Mad River Valley and Beyond.

Best Political: Indivisible MRV -- Roe, Roe, Roe Your Vote.

Best Politician Performance: Candice White.

Best Promotional: Sugarbush -- One Mountain, Many Nations.

Best Theatrical: Valley Players Theater – SPAMalot.

Most Philanthropic: Free Wheelin’.

Best Decoration: Sculpture School w/Eddie Merma.

Best Children’s Book: Rob Graham Jr. w/ “Let’s Go See It.”

Coolest (in so many ways): Mad River Glen.

Best One Person Float: Supreme Court Justice on Stilts.

Most Musical: Nico Suave at the Zen Barn.

Best Commercial: Fancy Plants.

Best Antique Family Truck: The Viens Family w/ Reo Speedwagon.

Best Antique Car: Chaos 1955 MGTF.

Best Antique Farm Equipment: The Keith’s 1958 and 1955 John Deere Tractors.

Best Antique Rescue Vehicle: Mad River Ambulance.

Best Community Service: MRV Rotary Club.

Best Newcomer: Singing Spindle Spinnery.

Back to the Land: Lost Nation Property Management.

Most Romantic: Dylan and Jay Dessy.

Smallest Float: All Caps Productions.

Best Kids: Church of the Valley.

Cutest Float: 1965 Nickels.

Best Tribute: Pace Cars.

Jamming to be Free: Warren Zoo.

Loudest: Mad River Rippers.

Shout Out: First Student Bus Service.